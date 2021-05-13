Residents react to news on mask mandate and COVID-19 health orders lifted on June 2nd

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the state will be lifting the mask mandate and COVID-19 health orders effective June 2nd.
Facial covering protocols, social distancing guidelines, and capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor events will no longer be required for Ohioans on June 2nd.
Health orders will still remain pertaining to nursing homes and assisted living facilities' safety measures, as well as required data collection related to the pandemic. Restaurants, bars, and schools will still be able to provide their own ruling on masks and recommended guidelines.
Allen County Public Health says that the best way to ensure that the orders stay lifted is simple: receive the vaccine if you have not already.
"Whether it's currently or whatever the plan is for the future, the number one way we can be on the offense for this disease is to continue to be vaccinated," said Tami Gough, Prevention & Health Promotion Services Director.
Residents reacted to the news, all echoing a similar message: it was a long time coming.
"Well I think it's probably time," said Cindy Mefferd. "I think people have been vaccinated, with the declining rates, I think it's appropriate to do that now,"
"Vaccines have been open if people want to get them," said Kasey Sells. "They should get them and if you are done with it, let's move on."
"It's okay for me because I'm quarantined all the time anyway!" said Ellis Buettner. "I'm ready to lift the mask, myself."