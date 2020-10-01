Round 2 of COVID-19 relief funding distributed to Auglaize County businesses

Several businesses and nonprofit organizations will benefit from Auglaize County’s second round of funding from COVID-19 relief funds.
Auglaize County commissioners approved a second round of CARES Act funding to help the area's businesses with their expenses caused by the pandemic.
Legislation on the CARES Act has changed, and now non-profit organizations are also able to receive financial assistance. For the second round of funding, 30 businesses and 7 non-profit organizations were approved for the funds in Auglaize County.
John Bergman, an Auglaize County commissioner says, “I think for all of them, for nonprofits and for-profits, it’s good that the money comes back here to a local level to help those who are truly impacted by the coronavirus epidemic.”
Bergman says that they must distribute the remaining funds before the November 20th deadline, or the money has to be returned. “The goal is to put it to good use. I mean, they are tax dollars, like anything else, but the goal is to utilize that money in a very friendly way.”
A third round of funding is right behind. Bergman says that a recent house bill passed in the state legislature will allow for additional funds, and the Auglaize County Commissioners will be working to distribute it.