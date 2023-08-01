Runners hit the streets of Shawnee Township in memory of Russ Holly

SHAWNEE TWP., OH (WLIO) - Around 200 runners hit the streets in Shawnee Township in memory of Russ Holly.
Holly passed away in March and was a township trustee and coach for the Shawnee track and field and cross-country teams. The money raised will be used for a scholarship in his name and to help a food pantry that he was involved with. The participants say that they were glad to help in his honor.
“He impacted the community,” says Gabe Brooks, who used to Coach with Coach Holly. “Not just Shawnee, but Lima and other areas so much that this is an awesome thing to have in remembrance of him.”
“I think with Coach Holly, being a track coach there was no better way to honor him and the wonderful man that he was then by doing a 5K in his name,” adds Rachel Rumbaugh, who ran for Coach Holly
After the 5K, the Shawnee Township residents came together for their 24th National Night Out. There was lots of free food, and activities, including a petting zoo and inflatables. The Shawnee Marching Band also provided a sneak peek of their upcoming football shows.