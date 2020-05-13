Sales and donations continue to pour in for Warrior Mode to support Lima hospitals

Warrior Mode is one of those organizations that has stepped up around Lima during the pandemic. And as the situation continues, they continue to help out.
Sales of their newly designed t-shirts and donations have constantly poured in for Warrior Mode and they continue to help feed front line workers. They have provided meals from Milanos Cafe to both hospitals. Wednesday, they served food to those in Lima Memorial responsible for getting PPE equipment. Warrior Mode was created in 2012 to help those battling cancer. The founder of the group found the pandemic to be a similar struggle.
"We figured that you've got to be tough when you're going through cancer," Brad Keenan said, founder of Warrior Mode. "Have a mental attitude that keeps you going. And with the COVID we kind of felt the same thing. Everyone was a little bit nervous, didn't know how to handle it. And we felt you should just push forward. Do the best you can, follow directions. That's what I did when doctors had me going through the cancer regimen."
"He contacted wanted to know if we were willing to jump on board," said Frank Guagenti, owner of Milanos Cafe. "And we're working with him as well as we could to stay within budgets and do whatever he needs to do. And like I said previously, it helps my employees working and keeps money coming into the restaurant."
To learn more or buy a t-shirt you can visit warrior-mode.com.