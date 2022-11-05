Schertzer wants to address federal funds and pension plans as Ohio's Treasurer

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Democrat Scott Schertzer says he would like to see more public service not self-service in the Ohio Treasurer's office. The longtime Mayor of Marion, Ohio worked in the state treasurer's office under Ohio’s 42nd Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow, who served in the late 80s and early 90s. He says that she was an inspiration for him and the example she set for public service.

“When I worked for her, I saw how she advocated for that office. How she went out on the road and promoted the programs that she created in that office, that are still in use today,” says Schertzer. “I just don’t see that type of energy and enthusiasm coming from my opponent.”

