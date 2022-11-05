Schertzer wants to address federal funds and pension plans as Ohio's Treasurer

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Democrat Scott Schertzer says he would like to see more public service not self-service in the Ohio Treasurer's office. The longtime Mayor of Marion, Ohio worked in the state treasurer's office under Ohio’s 42nd Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow, who served in the late 80s and early 90s. He says that she was an inspiration for him and the example she set for public service.
“When I worked for her, I saw how she advocated for that office. How she went out on the road and promoted the programs that she created in that office, that are still in use today,” says Schertzer. “I just don’t see that type of energy and enthusiasm coming from my opponent.”
Schertzer will be facing current Republican state treasurer Robert Sprague in the November 8th election. He says if he gets elected, he will look at the 5 state pension plans to make they are effectively serving the retirees and the current active members who are feeding into those funds. Plus, also make sure that federal funds are getting to the areas in the state that need them.
“We have received million and millions of dollars from the federal government in COVID relief money and the ARPA money and we need to make sure that we are getting those out into places like Lima and my hometown of Marion and also Allen County and Marion County and everywhere else,” adds Schertzer. “And I just don’t see that happening. I see the state hoarding that money and not benefiting the citizens of our state that need it the most.”
