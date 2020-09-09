Search warrant leads to arrests in Van Wert County

Drugs and weapons were confiscated in a search warrant.
Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced that deputies executed a search warrant on a property that resulted in drugs and weapons being confiscated. Sheriff Riggenbach said deputies successfully arrested a Wesley A. Endicott at 21092 US 224 on Tuesday. The warrant was from Putnam County for 2 counts of Aggravated Felony Possession of Methamphetamine. During the arrest of Endicott, deputies obtained information at the scene that enabled a search warrant related to drug activity to be obtained for the property. Sheriff Riggenbach advised that a number of items were seized under the search warrant for evidentiary purposes:
1. Moderate amount of suspected Methamphetamine
2. Multiple Firearms
3. Digital Scales
4. Moderate amount of suspected Drug Paraphernalia
5. Suspected liquid narcotics
Endicott was transported to the Putnam County line and turned over to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Also at the scene when deputies served the arrest warrant were three people:
1. Christopher L. Kirk, age 32, of Van Wert
2. Jessica L. Antoine, age 27, of Continental
3, Michael R. Scarbrough, age 60, of Van Wert
Each person was charged with Obstructing Official Business a Misdemeanor of the 2nd Degree. They were issued a summons with a court date for arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.
Sheriff Riggenbach said the investigation into the drug activity is continuing and additional charges may be filed.
Sheriff Riggenbach advised that a nuisance abatement letter will be sent to the property owner to make him/her aware of what occurred on this property. The purpose of the nuisance abatement letter is to make the property owner aware of alleged illegal activity occurring within the owner’s property. Sheriff Riggenbach stated the nuisance abatement letter directs property owners to take action in the hope s of abating any future illegal activity. Sheriff Riggenbach said the law does allow for the seizure of property, if the property owner knowingly permits illegal activity to continue within their property.
Sheriff Riggenbach asks anyone that has information on drug activity contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Citizens with information can call 419-238-3866 or use the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous.
People can also report information on other crimes by using the above options or by contacting Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP. People can also remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
The Van Wert Police Department assisted deputies at the scene.