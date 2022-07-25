Senator Portman wants more weapons to aid Ukraine

(WLIO) - An Ohio senator believes the United States needs to send specific weapons to Ukraine to help with their war effort against Russia.
Senator Rob Portman recently gave an update on the fighting in Ukraine on the Senate floor. He says the Biden administration needs to deliver to their army the long-range missiles to help level the playing field against the Russian army. The United States and other allies have delivered just a portion of the missile systems that the Ukrainian army needs. Currently, the Russians are launching their own missiles, destroying ports, cities, and infrastructure in Ukraine. But Portman believes that is only part of what is needed to help end the war.
"Russia is depending on its energy receipts in order fund this war machine," stated Senator Rob Portman. "The Europeans are sending the Russians about 870 million dollars a day with all the oil and gas that they are buying from Russia. So, we got to figure out a find a way to get them onto other sources of energy so they are not dependent on this oil and gas from Russia because so long as that happens, Russia will continue to have the money to continue its effort."
Portman says providing the Ukrainian army with the weapons to help fight back and tightening sanctions will help get the Russians to the negotiation table.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.