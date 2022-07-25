Senator Portman wants more weapons to aid Ukraine

(WLIO) - An Ohio senator believes the United States needs to send specific weapons to Ukraine to help with their war effort against Russia.

Senator Rob Portman recently gave an update on the fighting in Ukraine on the Senate floor. He says the Biden administration needs to deliver to their army the long-range missiles to help level the playing field against the Russian army. The United States and other allies have delivered just a portion of the missile systems that the Ukrainian army needs. Currently, the Russians are launching their own missiles, destroying ports, cities, and infrastructure in Ukraine. But Portman believes that is only part of what is needed to help end the war.

