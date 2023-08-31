Senior citizens get the VIP treatment at the Hancock County Fair

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Senior citizens get the V.I.P. treatment today at the Hancock County Fair.
Adults 65 and older were treated to many special activities, including wellness demonstrations, games, live music, and bingo during the fair's Senior Citizens Day. Following an opening ceremony, staff from 50 North demonstrated exercises such as seated strength and stretch, cardio drumming, and a silver sneakers classic dance class. The seniors of Hancock County were then celebrated with some complimentary ice cream before meeting with a professional retirement coach and enjoying a country music concert by Genny Funk & Friends.
"Senior Citizens over 65 get in for free. The rest of the week, it's only $5 to get in for them. Humana and Ohio Senior Insurance Group have sponsored the day, and there is a booth set up in the Old Mill Stream Centre and a lot of tables, what benefits are available to senior citizens, and what products they can offer. They come together. 50 North is a big sponsor of that as well, and they put together every table and detail for all the senior citizens," said Britta Fenstermaker, senior fair board member.
Starting tomorrow night at 7 p.m., the Hancock County Fair will showcase live music, barrel battles, and KOI Drag Racing.