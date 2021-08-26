Senior citizens honored at the Allen County Fair with free admission

Seniors were honored at the Allen County Fair on Thursday with free admission and a day full of events.
Everyone over the age of 60 gets to enjoy the fair free of charge today as a way to honor our senior citizens in the area. Two parties were planned in the gospel tent with live music, snacks, and other entertainment.
Local agencies were also set up in the tent such as the Allen County Council on Aging and The Springs of Lima. The seniors at the fair have paid their dues through the years, and now it’s time to give them a day of free fun.
Brad Core, president of the Allen County Fair Board says, “So many of these people have been around this fair and have worked on this fair for years and years and years. Even those that haven’t done that have been pillars in our community for years and years and years. We owe these folks a debt of gratitude for what they’ve done for this community.”
Friday is Veteran appreciation day at the fair where vets will be able to get in for free as well.