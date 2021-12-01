Shawnee Optimist Club receives updates on local developments during meeting

The Shawnee Optimist Club received a variety of updates from the Allen Economic Development Group on Wednesday.
AEDG provided updates on recent developments in Allen County, both industrial and rural. Members also learned that the past three years have shown that the trajectory of developments in the county is on the rise, and is projected to stay that way as well.
Allen Economic Development Group's Dave Stratton, President/CEO, and Cynthia Leis, Business Development Director, were the guest speakers during the Optimist monthly meeting.
"A lot of the recent developments has been in our industrial parks and we have attracted one new project, we have had existing businesses decide to build new facilities," said Leis. "A lot of that development has been industrial but we have also commercial and residential. It has been a great year, it has actually been for the past three years, in Allen County alone there has been a billions dollars of investment."
The Allen Economic Development Group also shared that they plan to connect with other area clubs and businesses to share further updates.