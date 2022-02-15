Shawnee schools discussing school buildings

The Shawnee School Board met Tuesday evening and discussed the possibility of upgrading or building new schools.
Whether it be the newest school, Elmwood Primary School, which was built in 1978, or the oldest, Shawnee Middle School which was built in 1926, the Ohio School Facilities Commission has given ratings to all schools that many things need to be replaced in the buildings. Tuesday, a representative for SHP, based in Cincinnati provided a presentation on how they would navigate the process of creating a master plan. The plan would include creating a Community Advisory Team, which will involve the community, and shape how they would like to go about either maintaining, upgrading, or building new schools for the district.
Jude Meyers, Shawnee Schools Superintendent said, “One of the things that the community wants, I believe is transparency, they want honesty, they want people that are going to communicate with them. So I think the vision to put a plan together and knowing that they have input in that decision, ‘This is what we want the future of Shawnee schools to look like.’ and not only will we address that in the plan but we will address the academics, and all the other components that go with the facilities.”
The findings and final plan are expected to be completed and given to the board by late November, or early December.
