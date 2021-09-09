Sheriff Grey reports inmate tests positive for COVID-19 in Mercer County Jail

A small outbreak of COVID-19 cases is being reported at the Mercer County Jail.
A news release from Sheriff Jeff Grey says two inmates and one worker at the adult detention facility. Recently tested positive for coronavirus. An inmate came into the facility in late August, and after approximately 12 days told staff they lost their sense of taste and smell and were experiencing other COVID symptoms. A rapid test confirmed COVID for that inmate and a second inmate with symptoms. The inmates are being quarantined away from other inmates and they're reporting mild symptoms.
Sheriff Grey also states Inmates have been offered to be vaccinated and the Health Department comes to the Detention Facility once a month to provide the vaccinations to those inmates who want them.
The positive Covid results have been reported to the Ohio Bureau of Adult Detention as required.