Shooting suspect has bond request denied after previously violating house arrest

A Lima man suspected of taking part in a shooting at Harry's Hideaway has asked a judge to reinstate his bond.
Oliver Jackson Jr. and his attorney filed a motion to allow Jackson to be put back on house arrest, but the judge has denied that request. The defense attorney says it would make working with him easier and Jackson says his previous lawyer said he could leave his house, just not Allen County.
Jackson was released at the beginning of July after posting bail. The ankle monitor company alerted the court that Jackson had been leaving his home. The judge listened to the hearing when he was released and says she was as clear as can be on house arrest.
Police say Jackson allegedly shot Stephen Snyder outside Harry's Hideaway on Feb. 29. His trial has been pushed to December.