Sled Hill at Lima's Faurot Park has been entertaining families for generations

While some find the snow from overnight a nuisance, others find it as a great way to burn off some energy.
Sled hill at Faurot Park has entertained generations of families and last night's new snow cover has made conditions just right for a little speed. Lima Parks and Rec invites everyone to enjoy some winter activities in all their parks.
Lima’s Park and Recreation Director Ric Stolly adds, “Basically, it’s a great time to be out. We have a fire going at the shelter house and rangers patrol the area to make sure if people need something that they’re available so it’s a great time to be on sled hill here in Lima.”
Sommer White of Lima brought a group of kids out for a run down the hill. “It’s a lot of fun. It gets their energy out and it’s nice out. The suns out and why not be out here playing if you can.”
Lilly Bohn, age 7, loves sledding, “Well, we’re doing out here because we want to have fun and sled and it’s really fast.”
11-year-old Keegan Patterson enjoying the time on sled hill, “Well you definitely, cause it’s not compact because it just snowed and everything, you want to stay toward the back so you don’t get snow all over your face but other than that you either go or you don’t.”
Aria Patterson, age 9, also enjoying sled hill, “I’m having a lot of fun and I’m going down the hill and it’s very fast.”
Stolly says it’s been a long time since sled hill has seen so much snow for an extended period of time.