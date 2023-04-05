Some area schools close their doors ahead of potentially dangerous weather

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - That threat of severe weather today caused multiple school districts in our area to cancel classes and scheduled events.
Superintendents of multiple districts had a conference call this morning to discuss the threat to student safety when it comes to the weather and came to a unanimous decision to keep students home. Lima City Schools closed their buildings and urged that all students and their families stay cautious throughout the day.
"Looking at the forecast and knowing that the most severe weather was in that window of time when we would be releasing students from school, kids would be on buses, kids would be walking, parents would be out picking them up, it really appeared to us to pose a very serious threat," stated Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools superintendent.
The Ohio State University of Lima and Rhodes State College also made the decision to cancel some classes after 1 p.m. and switch to remote learning services for teachers and students so that they can seek shelter safely.
"Out of an abundance of caution cancel all in-person classes beginning after 1 p.m. and moving all forms of instruction to alternative methods for the rest of the day including remote learning for our staff to be able to give people time to get home and settled into a place where they're going to feel a little more safe," said Lesley Fry, director of advancement.
All school districts as well as Ohio State Lima and Rhodes State urge students to look for alerts for future cancellations and delays.