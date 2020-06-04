St. Charles Catholic School holds retirement parade

St. Charles Catholic School held a parade for one of its own Thursday afternoon.
Physical Education Teacher Pat Willoughby was sent off this afternoon to celebrate her 45 years of teaching at the school. Alongside fellow staff members, friends, and former students, they walked the 5K Positive Addiction Route as others cheered them on holding signs on the side of the road. While she is looking forward to retirement, she said it will be strange not returning to work in the fall.
She said, "It’s going to be scary. I'm definitely going to miss the kids, I’m going to miss their families, all the friends that I've made. I mean now I have the kid's, you know, parents and some of them their grandparents."
Pat also has some words of advice for students.
"Make exercise a lifetime positive addiction."
On behalf of us here at Hometown Stations, we wish you a happy retirement, Pat!