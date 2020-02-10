St. Charles students learn about heart health

Students at St. Charles learned how to be smart when taking care of their heart.

Lima Memorial hosted a heart-healthy program on Monday focused on engaging first through fourth graders in ways to be heart healthy. The program was divided into three stations: heart anatomy, CPR training, and finally, a heart-healthy diet. Students got a chance to learn about heart maintenance, disease prevention, and emergency procedures in a fun hands-on learning environment.

St. Charles students learn about heart health

"One thing that we know according to the American Heart Association is that in the United States, about every 40 seconds, someone is suffering from a heart attack, and one thing that's really important for the youth is to understand what those signs and symptoms are," said Jessica Cunningham, Registered Nurse at Lima Memorial.

"And doing a visual with kids is amazing because if they were sitting in the bleachers, they wouldn't get anything out of it, but doing a visual where it's hands-on with them is great," said Marilyn Bryant, School Nurse at St. Charles.

Through education and a healthy lifestyle, a person can lower the chance of getting heart disease by as much as 80%.

 

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.