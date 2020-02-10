St. Charles students learn about heart health

Students at St. Charles learned how to be smart when taking care of their heart.
Lima Memorial hosted a heart-healthy program on Monday focused on engaging first through fourth graders in ways to be heart healthy. The program was divided into three stations: heart anatomy, CPR training, and finally, a heart-healthy diet. Students got a chance to learn about heart maintenance, disease prevention, and emergency procedures in a fun hands-on learning environment.
"One thing that we know according to the American Heart Association is that in the United States, about every 40 seconds, someone is suffering from a heart attack, and one thing that's really important for the youth is to understand what those signs and symptoms are," said Jessica Cunningham, Registered Nurse at Lima Memorial.
"And doing a visual with kids is amazing because if they were sitting in the bleachers, they wouldn't get anything out of it, but doing a visual where it's hands-on with them is great," said Marilyn Bryant, School Nurse at St. Charles.
Through education and a healthy lifestyle, a person can lower the chance of getting heart disease by as much as 80%.