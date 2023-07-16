The city of St. Mary's is continuing its search for a buyer for the Ohio National Guard Armory.
The city purchased the property a couple of weeks ago, they are looking now to people are interested in buying the property and using it to continue the overall growth of the city. St. Mary's officials say that they are looking for a buyer that has a plan mapped out — showing their vision of how they would like to use the property.
“We are open to anything." said Michael C. Burkholder, Manager of Industrial and Community Development of St. Mary's. "Essentially, it comes down to we want to see a plan. we want to make sure that whatever they are proposing will fit into what the city and fitting with the downtown district. We do not want something that will not mesh well with what we already have here.”
The city also hopes whoever buys the property will keep the history of the building in mind for their plans.
“And we think that anyone who ends up being here will take that into consideration." said Burkholder. "In addition to creating a good plan, we also want financial viability. We know its an old building, we know it needs a lot of work, we do not want anyone going in there who doesn’t have the financial knowledge to do something with it.”
Those interested are asked to call Burkholder at 419-300-3117 or send an email to mburkholder@cityofstmarys.net.