St. Rose Church holds prayer service to combat racism

While many continue to fight against racism by marching and donating, some are using their faith as a tool to get the message out.
St. Rose Catholic Parish held a prayer service for an end to racism Tuesday evening. The gathering came after the Toledo Diocese Bishop asked his district to observe September 1st as the day of "fasting and prayer for healing the wounds of racism". Members of the parish sang, read scripture, and gave testimonies.
Liz Parker, Chairwoman of the St. Rose Social Justice Committee, spoke on her experiences with racism and why the church needs to act to end them.
She says, “Just giving a personal insight into my personal journey as a black Catholic female in America, as a black mother. My son is two years younger than George Floyd was, so it’s like enough. It has got to stop. We have got to work out the differences, the problems. Solve them, because this can not continue. Not and have America remain strong.”
If you are interested in joining the St. Rose Social Justice Committee, you can call the parish office at 419-222-5521.