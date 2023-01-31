State climatologist speaks to Lima City School students as part of the 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's constantly moving, we experience it with our senses, and it's personal as we make decision's around it every day. It's the weather.
The 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series is underway and it's all about the weather. State climatologist Aaron Wilson speaking to Lima City School students and others at Ohio State Lima today about climate change and its effects on each of us. He says it's no secret that things are different. Temperatures are changing, precipitation is increasing with wetter winters and springs along with the intensity of the rainfall increasing as well. The weather impacts transportation, food, businesses, and more.
"It affects us all. It's personal. I think the one thing I want folks, the students to hear is how personal it is. And also what opportunities lie in how it impacts our careers, the economy, and so many different things. And as they think about their future where they might fit in in terms of climate solutions," said Aaron Wilson, state climatologist & assistant professor.
The students also got a chance to get a taste of college life by attending labs at the OSU Lima Science Building. The Fowler Science Series is a cross-disciplinary program through the Lima City Schools, Ohio State Lima, and the City of Lima.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.