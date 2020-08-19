State holding pop-up testing site at Rhodes State / OSU Lima Campus on August 20th

Thursday, August 20th, the Ohio National Guard will be in town with the region's first pop-up COVID testing site.
What you need to know is that the testing is for anyone who believes they may have symptoms of the coronavirus. You do not need to have a doctor’s order for this drive-through testing. You must wear a mask and you will need to bring your ID and fill out a contact information sheet. Bring your insurance card if you have one and it’s OK if you don’t have insurance.
Allen Public Health Emergency Planner Brandon Fischer explains, “Don’t worry about the cost coming out to the site. It’s not going to be something that we’re going to ask for money. If your insurance denies the claim, you’re not going to be asked to pay for that. If you don’t have insurance you’re not going to be asked to pay for the test. It’s going to be taken care of.”
The testing will be from noon until 5 p.m. at the Rhodes State/Ohio State Lima Campus (4240 Campus Dr, Lima, OH 45804). You are to enter off Mumaugh Road and will be directed where to go from there. They have 1,000 nasal swab tests for this location. The testing is being done by the Ohio Department of Health.
Media Release from Allen County Public Health: Sites throughout Ohio located in underserved areas open to anyone
A COVID-19 pop-up testing site with Ohio National Guard will be available in Lima on Thursday, August 20th. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed; anyone can drive-up or walk-in on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
Lima Pop-Up Testing
WHO: Ohio Department of Health
WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing
WHEN: August 20, 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.
WHERE: Rhodes State College
4240 Campus Drive
Enter off of Mumaugh Road. Call 419-228-4457 for more information.