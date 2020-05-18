State Sen. Huffman introduces bill to limit litigation during the pandemic

An Ohio legislator has introduced a bill to limit lawsuits that may arise during the coronavirus pandemic.
State Senator Matt Huffman introduced "Senate Bill 308". He describes it as an "enhancement on immunity provisions" in Ohio's law. Huffman says Ohio has immunity provisions from lawsuits when it comes to health-care providers during a disaster. His bill looks to expand that to other businesses such as restaurants, dentists, and more. He says the question he is working on, is if this will only be limited to coronavirus-related lawsuits or extend further.
"I think that litigation, frankly, has become less about the rights of people and more about whether it's someone with deep pockets who can afford to pay," said Huffman. "And this is a potentially rich field for certain folks who try to invest in, if you will."
We will keep you updated if this bill progresses.