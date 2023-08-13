Stay hydrated while playing sports in the heat is important to young athletes

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Hot weather can sideline young athletes by burning up important fluids they need. To help them stay in the game and keep cool, doctors suggest hydrating long before they take the field. Hydration can aid physical play and boost mental abilities. Whereas dehydration can lower performance and cause athletes to become confused or make mental errors.
They also recommend keeping three R's in mind – replacement, replenishment, and recovery. The best way to replace fluids is to drink water while pickle juice and sports drinks can help replenish lost electrolytes. Chocolate milk is a great recovery drink when carbohydrates, fats, and protein are needed to help the body recover after a strenuous workout. But athletes should avoid caffeine as it's a hindrance, not a help. But what if an athlete is showing signs of heat illness? Doctors say a real red flag is vomiting. Nausea can be a sign of dangerous heat stroke which can be fatal.
"If you get a kid who's vomiting and he's got a high temperature, that's an emergency,” says Dr. Richard So, Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “You have to cool that kid down with water or an ice bath right away."
If an athlete is suffering heat symptoms during a game, Doctor So says it's important to get them off the field, cool them down and have them drink plenty of fluids.