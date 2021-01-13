Stock+Field filing bankruptcy and closing all of their 25 locations across the country

Another large box store closing its doors in Lima Allen County and across the nation.
The Chairman and CEO of Stock+Field announced they will be closing all their 25 stores after 55 years of doing business. The store was formerly known as Big R. The company first came to Lima Allen County in November of 2016 filling the vacant Wal-Mart store in Clock Tower Plaza. Company officials say they were not immune to the effects of the pandemic and court documents state they are filing Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. In a statement on their website, they thank their employees and customers for their support and are offering massive discounts in the coming weeks.