Summer Moon Fest gearing up to be one of their biggest events

The Summer Moon Festival is fast approaching, and organizers are ready to make it one of their biggest ones yet.
The four-day festival to celebrate the 53rd anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon officially starts Thursday, July 14th in Wapakoneta. During the annual event, there will be food, activities, and music either downtown Wapakoneta or out at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Some of the favorites have expanded for this year’s festival.
“The moon market is bigger than ever this year. We are bringing in more food trucks, the family activities have expanded so much that we are actually using Heritage Park along the river, which is a nice shady area. We have a big zip line coming in, a giant slide, lots of face painting, and other activities for kids to do,” says Jackie Martell, Ex. Dir. of the Wapakoneta Chamber of commerce. “We will have the NASA astronauts there to meet, as well as, the Apollo 11 frogmen are back this year.”
The museum is hitting a milestone in 2022, and they are not only giving people the chance to look at Armstrong’s life in flight but their own beginnings as well.
“We are celebrating our 50th anniversary, so we have a special exhibit that has gone up to look at the museum’s founding and its history,” says Dante Centuori, Ex. Dir. of the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. “We are having a big celebration on July 20th, which is actually the 50th anniversary of the museum's opening. We opened our doors three years to the day after the Apollo landing on July 20, 1972, and we are having a big celebration 50 years later.”