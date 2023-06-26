Supreme Court allows OSU lawsuits to move forward concerning sexual abuse by Strauss

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that allows more than 230 men to sue the Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a university doctor, the late Richard Strauss.
Two cases involving the abuse were on a list of many cases the court said it would not hear. Ohio State University had urged the court to review an appeals court ruling that revived lawsuits after they had been dismissed. The men who sued are among hundreds of former student-athletes and other alumni who say they were abused by Strauss. They say university officials failed to stop him despite complaints raised as early as the late 1970s. He worked at the school from 1978 to 1998 and killed himself in 2005 at the age of 67.
The university has apologized to his victims and reached over $60 million in settlements with at least 296 people. But the university eventually sought to have the remaining unsettled cases dismissed, arguing that the time limit for the claims had long passed.