Suspicious death in Hancock County now being investigated as a homicide

What was believed to be a suspicious death in Hancock County, is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Sherry Ziessler. They say she suffered multiple gunshot wounds, at a home located at 16777 Township Road 205, near the Findlay Reservoir. There's no word yet on a motive or a suspect in the case.

From the Hancock County Sheriff's Office: Update 11/16/2021 - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of the suspicious death on 11/15/2021 from 16777 TR 205 as Sherri Ziessler, 59 yoa. Sherri Ziessler suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident as a homicide.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by BCI&I, Findlay Police Department, as well as the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

