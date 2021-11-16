Suspicious death in Hancock County now being investigated as a homicide

What was believed to be a suspicious death in Hancock County, is now being investigated as a homicide.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Sherry Ziessler. They say she suffered multiple gunshot wounds, at a home located at 16777 Township Road 205, near the Findlay Reservoir. There's no word yet on a motive or a suspect in the case.
