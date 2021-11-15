Investigation underway after body found in Hancock County home

Hancock County authorities are treating the discovery of a body at a residence as a suspicious death.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a 9-1-1 call came in to dispatchers from a home at 16777 Township Road 205 around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Deputies responded and met the caller at the scene, discovering a deceased individual inside. The Hancock County Sheriff's office is being assisted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, as they look into the case. No other details are being released at this time.
