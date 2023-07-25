July 25, 2023 Press Release from the Putnam County Health Department: OTTAWA, OHIO- Each summer, mosquitoes are a familiar biting pest in backyards, parks, and campgrounds. In Ohio, mosquito-borne illnesses are most often transmitted during the warmest months, May through October. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Zoonotic Disease Program, in partnership with local health departments, are conducting statewide mosquito testing. ODH collaborated with Putnam County Health Department to trap mosquitoes throughout Putnam County and test them for West Nile Virus starting in July.
“The Putnam County Health Department looks forward to working with the Ohio Department of Health on this joint effort,” said Director of Environmental Health, Putnam County Health Department, Beth Skulina.
If any mosquito samples in Putnam County test positive for West Nile Virus, the Putnam County Health Department will promptly inform the public. The most effective way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases is to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes. The best suggested way to avoid the West Nile Virus is to apply repellents or treat standing water near your property. For more information visit: https://odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/zoonotic-disease-program/news/vectorborne-disease-update