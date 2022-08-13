The Bradfield Block Party helps the community while having some fun

Two local agencies teaming up to help parents and students get back to school on the right foot. The Bradfield Community Center and Activate Allen County teamed up for a block party Saturday afternoon. The family friendly event had live music, bouncy house, and a school uniform distribution, which included free shoes, plus a food giveaway from the West Ohio Food Bank. There were many other community agencies on hand to talk about the services they provide. The block party was a combination of fun and helpful resources.
“You know, we just want to be that resource,” says Kesha Drake, Ex. Dir. The Bradfield Community Center. “So, it is important for us to find ways to give back to the community and this is just one of the things that we like to do. To find partners that we can come together, to make sure that the community has what they need. Especially as kids go back to school, we know it’s tough right now. Even as we were doing shopping, we were like, ‘Oh my God if they don’t have their uniforms I don’t know where they are going to find them.’ But we are just thankful that we are in the position to give back to our community.”
This is the second year that the Bradfield Center and Activate Allen County have teamed up for the block party.
