The last Lima Mayor's Spring Clean-Up Day is June 11th

It has been a success and the City of Lima is urging residents to take advantage of the free services this Saturday.
June 11th is the last of the “Mayor’s Spring Clean-Up” initiative. During the last three Saturdays, 195 people brought items to dumpster locations. They brought 378-loads to fill 34-dumpsters and were helped by 83 volunteers. There will be six sites for drop off giving you no excuse not to do a little spring cleaning.
Lima Neighborhood Specialist Sydni Winkler says, “Bins are totally free you just have to get it there. We have people to help you at every location. We’re just trying to clean up Lima and this is the 4th and final time to do it. So, this is your last opportunity to finish your spring cleaning.”
Drop off times are 9 am to noon at the locations. Brush and tires will only be accepted at the city garage site at 900 South Collett Street. So far, just over 2,000 tires have been dropped off and are out of people’s yards and properties.
MLK Park - 441 E. 8th St
Cornerstone Church – 2000 N. Cole St
Lima Public Library – 650 W. Market St
Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church – 122 W. Fourth St
The State Bank and Trust Company – 930 W. Market St
Lima City Garage – 900 S. Collett St.
