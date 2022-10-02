The Minster community helps make Oktoberfest one of the best festivals in the state

Minster, OH (WLIO) - There was a celebration of German heritage going on in Southern Auglaize County over the weekend and people come from all over to get swept up in the Oktoberfest spirit. It has been recognized as one of the top festivals in the state of Ohio and if you see the turnout for their annual parade, it is hard to disagree. Co-Presidents of the festival committee Joyce Schwartz and Sue Brandewie say Oktoberfest means a lot to the Minster community.
“I love this festival,” says Joyce Schwartz, Co-President of the Minster Oktoberfest Committee. “Between me and Suzie alone together we have over 50 years of experience for this festival. Each year we try and come up with new and make it bigger and better.”
“I personally am originally from Minster, I can’t be prouder to say that and to be here today to represent Minster as an Oktoberfest member,” adds Sue Brandewie, Co-President of the Minster Oktoberfest Committee. “I have been on this committee a long time and we have made a lot of great strides. It is great for this town and we just hope everybody sees why we love it so much.”
The village has 28 hundred residents, but during Oktoberfest weekend between 50 and 80 thousand people will come from all over to be a part of it.
“You wouldn’t believe we could bring this many people to a small town like this, but we do,” states Dennis Kitzmiller, Mayor of Minster. “We appreciate everybody coming and it is a great community and everybody is helping us make it that way.”
There was around 130 units in this year's parade, including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Frank Turner with the Fort Loramie Community Alumni Band has only missed a couple of the parades in its history and he says it one of the best in the area.
“There is always a large crowd watching and people really get into it,” says Turner. “They enjoy the various units. It’s just a great parade.”
After the last brat is sold and the last beer is poured, the Oktoberfest committee will not rest for long, because they start work on the next year's event in November.
