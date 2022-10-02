The Minster community helps make Oktoberfest one of the best festivals in the state

Minster, OH (WLIO) - There was a celebration of German heritage going on in Southern Auglaize County over the weekend and people come from all over to get swept up in the Oktoberfest spirit. It has been recognized as one of the top festivals in the state of Ohio and if you see the turnout for their annual parade, it is hard to disagree. Co-Presidents of the festival committee Joyce Schwartz and Sue Brandewie say Oktoberfest means a lot to the Minster community.

“I love this festival,” says Joyce Schwartz, Co-President of the Minster Oktoberfest Committee. “Between me and Suzie alone together we have over 50 years of experience for this festival. Each year we try and come up with new and make it bigger and better.”

