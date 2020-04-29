The safety expectations between Chief Supermarkets and its customers

With new guidelines continually coming from the state on how to handle business during this time, cooperation from all parties is needed to keep it as smooth as possible.
Chief Supermarkets have been open throughout the pandemic with precautions set in place as early as possible. Dividers have been installed at every register, carts are disinfected regularly, and they have even designated one-way aisles. Employees are now also required to wear face coverings, in response to Governor DeWine's newest protocol for all businesses.
While Chiefs is doing all they can to keep their customers safe, they hope those coming in continue to cooperate with the new way of shopping.
The store director at their South Cable Road location, Justin Long says, “We would just like to remind everybody to do everything that they can to follow the social distancing guidelines, listen to what the governor is asking everyone to do. Just to make sure we’re giving each other space and trying to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
A resident of Lima, Mary Williamson, and customer at Chief Supermarkets explains, “I’d like to see more people taking this serious and wearing masks, but I really hope when this pandemic is over, people have learned to be closer together, be more family-friendly and more neighborly.”
Both the store director and shopper say they are pleased with how Chiefs has kept the store safe.