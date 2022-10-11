59-year-old Juan Fuentes

59-year-old Juan J. Fuentes 

Lima, OH (WLIO) - The search continues for the man who the Lima Police Department believes stabbed a woman in the neck outside Our Daily Bread on October 4th.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 59-year-old Juan Fuentes on the charge of felonious assault.  Police say he used an edge weapon to stab 53-year-old Catsonava Maloy. She is recovering from her injuries and has been released from the hospital. 

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.