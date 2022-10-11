An arrest warrant has been issued for 59-year-old Juan Fuentes on the charge of felonious assault. Police say he used an edge weapon to stab 53-year-old Catsonava Maloy. She is recovering from her injuries and has been released from the hospital.
Detectives say it started as a domestic dispute between Fuentes and Maloy, then he allegedly stabbed her in the neck several times.
Fuentes has ties to several other states such as Louisiana and as far west as Arizona. Police say Fuentes is Cuban and goes by the nickname "Cuba" and drove off in a Silver Toyota Sienna. More information will be released when he is captured.
Update from the Lima Police Department on the October 4th stabbing outside of Our Daily Bread: The victim of the edged weapon assault was 53 year old Catsonava Maloy, of Lima. She is recovering from her injuries and has been released from the hospital. The suspect of the assault, Juan Fuentes, is still at large. He has an active warrant for felonious assault, which has a pick up radius of anywhere in the country. His possible location is unknown. He has ties to several other states as far south as Louisiana and as far west as Arizona. Alerts have been sent out nationwide about Mr. Fuentes being at large and wanted for a violent felony.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.