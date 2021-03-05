Three deputies sworn into Allen County Sheriff's Office

Three new deputies have been sworn in on Friday.

Three deputies sworn into Allen County Sheriff's Office

The Allen County Sheriff's Office welcomed Derrick Barginere, Briley Hilliard, and Dylan Mohr during a swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony was held in Judge Reed's Courtroom at the Allen County Court of Common Pleas.

Three deputies sworn into Allen County Sheriff's Office

The three hires now puts the department at full capacity, completing a goal that started four years ago, according to Sheriff Matt Treglia.

The three new deputies were sworn in front of family and friends. The three have already started patrol routes in the county.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.