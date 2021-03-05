Three deputies sworn into Allen County Sheriff's Office

Three new deputies have been sworn in on Friday.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office welcomed Derrick Barginere, Briley Hilliard, and Dylan Mohr during a swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony was held in Judge Reed's Courtroom at the Allen County Court of Common Pleas.
The three hires now puts the department at full capacity, completing a goal that started four years ago, according to Sheriff Matt Treglia.
The three new deputies were sworn in front of family and friends. The three have already started patrol routes in the county.