ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The search continues for the remaining escaped inmate from the Allen-Oakwood lockup.
The Henderson Police Department in Kentucky says they are still searching their area for Bradley Gillespie. Officers are conducting a neighborhood canvas on the north end of the town, to speak with residents, hoping to unearth more details on the investigation.
Your Hometown Stations reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for an update on the investigation, but have not received a response.
James Lee was nabbed in Henderson Wednesday morning after police chased after the stolen car he was driving with Gillespie as a passenger. Gillespie has been in prison since 2016, after being convicted of a double murder in Paulding County.