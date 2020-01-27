Toledo man sentenced for two counts of promoting prostitution

A Toledo man is heading to jail in Allen County for his involvement in prostitution activity.

Eshon Howard was sentenced to 90 days in jail but given credit for 73 days for two counts of promoting prostitution. He was also given two years of community control which he may be able to serve in Lucas County. Howard told the judge he brought three female friends from Toledo to Lima because the women said they were meeting friends. Howard proceeded to pay for a hotel for all of them. He said he didn't know what the women were up to even though they would bring him money to hold on to. The women would have "dates" in the hotel and elsewhere, but Howard says he didn't know their business. Howard will have to register as a sex offender once released from jail.

 

