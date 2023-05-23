*Updated* From the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction: (Lima, Ohio) – Officials at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction have confirmed that two individuals have escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI). Below are the details regarding each individual who is confirmed missing.
Name: Bradley Gillespie
Number: 730242
Admission Date: 11/04/2016
County: Paulding
Crimes(s): Murder
DOB: 05/11/1973
Name: James Lee
Number 785575
Admission Date: 03/08/2021
County: Allen and Auglaize Counties
Crime(s) Burglary, B&E, Safecracking, Judicial Sanction
DOB: 02/17/1976
Officials at the prison are working closely with local law enforcement on searching for and apprehending these individuals.
These individuals should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees either of these individuals or has any information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on-site and leading the investigation. The attached escape flyer has been provided to local law enforcement.
From the Allen County Sheriff's Office: Two inmates have escaped Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution. Information is limited at the moment. Please be aware and use caution. If you see either inmate please DO NOT APPROACH. Immediately call 911!
James Lee – 47 years old. Male, brown hair, blue eyes, 300 pounds - Crime(s): Burglary, B&E, Safecracking, Judicial Sanction
Bradley Gillespie – 50 years old, male, bald, blue eyes, 200 pounds - Crimes(s): Murder