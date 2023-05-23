Two inmates have escaped Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution

James Lee (Left) and Bradley Gillespie (Right)

Escape Flyer of Allen Oakwood Escaped Inmates

*Updated* From the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction: (Lima, Ohio) – Officials at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction have confirmed that two individuals have escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI). Below are the details regarding each individual who is confirmed missing.

Bradley Gillespie

Bradley Gillespie – 50 years old, male, bald, blue eyes, 200 pounds

Name: Bradley Gillespie

Number: 730242

Admission Date: 11/04/2016

County: Paulding

Crimes(s): Murder

DOB: 05/11/1973

James Lee

James Lee – 47 years old. Male, brown hair, blue eyes, 300 pounds

Name: James Lee

Number 785575

Admission Date: 03/08/2021

County: Allen and Auglaize Counties

Crime(s) Burglary, B&E, Safecracking, Judicial Sanction

DOB: 02/17/1976

Officials at the prison are working closely with local law enforcement on searching for and apprehending these individuals.

These individuals should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees either of these individuals or has any information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on-site and leading the investigation. The attached escape flyer has been provided to local law enforcement.

From the Allen County Sheriff's Office: Two inmates have escaped Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution. Information is limited at the moment. Please be aware and use caution. If you see either inmate please DO NOT APPROACH. Immediately call 911!

