Two injured in crash on Elida Road after their vehicle strikes guardrail
Two injured in crash on Elida Road after their vehicle strikes guardrail

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Elida Road this morning.

Two injured in crash on Elida Road after their vehicle strikes guardrail

Just before 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Elida Road, a vehicle was heading west when it went left of center, crossed over the eastbound lane, and crashed head-on into the guardrail. The guardrail pierced the center of the car and ended up between the driver and the passenger. Both were taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's.

Two injured in crash on Elida Road after their vehicle strikes guardrail

Fire officials say they both had serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Both got out of the vehicle under their own power before officials arrived. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the accident which is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags