Two injured in crash on Elida Road after their vehicle strikes guardrail

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Elida Road this morning.
Just before 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Elida Road, a vehicle was heading west when it went left of center, crossed over the eastbound lane, and crashed head-on into the guardrail. The guardrail pierced the center of the car and ended up between the driver and the passenger. Both were taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
Fire officials say they both had serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Both got out of the vehicle under their own power before officials arrived. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the accident which is still under investigation.