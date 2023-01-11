Human Trafficking Generic

Press Release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio: CLEVELAND –  In recognition of January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio is encouraging residents to continue the fight against human trafficking by raising awareness and reporting tips to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

“Addressing human trafficking in Northern Ohio remains a top priority for our office and law enforcement partners,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler.  “In order for us to keep the pressure on traffickers, we need the public’s help to report tips to law enforcement. Only through a collaborative approach can we help end this insidious crime.”

