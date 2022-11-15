UA Local 776 holds an open house in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local union is giving people the chance to check out how they are getting the next generation of workers ready for the jobs.

United Association of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry Local 776 held an open house at their facility in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week. Guests were able to try their hand at virtual welding, and see what professional journeymen do in their field. There was also a demonstration trailer to show the various skill sets needed to be a plumber. The union has apprenticeships available for HVAC, plumbing, and pipefitting that combines classwork with real work experience, to help fill needed positions in our area.

