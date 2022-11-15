UA Local 776 holds an open house in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local union is giving people the chance to check out how they are getting the next generation of workers ready for the jobs.
United Association of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry Local 776 held an open house at their facility in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week. Guests were able to try their hand at virtual welding, and see what professional journeymen do in their field. There was also a demonstration trailer to show the various skill sets needed to be a plumber. The union has apprenticeships available for HVAC, plumbing, and pipefitting that combines classwork with real work experience, to help fill needed positions in our area.
"There's a big need, as you can always hear there is a shortage of labor. Jobs are increasing, there is a lot of different companies spending money right now," says Brad Wendel, Business Manager for the Plumbers and Pipefitters. "We have the ability to send journeymen all over the country, wherever jobs are needed, or locally here wherever we need them as well."
After they get done with their apprenticeship, some journeymen have a great paying job that they can make into a career.
"A journeyman, total package today makes $67.13 an hour and there's no schooling besides the apprenticeship required so after you top out from your apprenticeship you're eligible to make that and we have three different retirements, it's a very good deal for someone wanting to work with their hands," added Wendel.
If you couldn't make it out to the open house, Wendel says people can stop by the plumbers and pipefitters building anytime to take a tour.
