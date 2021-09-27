UNOH hosts Quiz Bowl for middle schoolers

UNOH was the host of one of the competitions for the Allen County Quiz Bowl that kicked off Monday afternoon.
The Allen County Quiz Bowl kicked off Monday afternoon, a competition that brings 12 area schools to the campus of UNOH to test their skills. The 7th and 8th-grade competition is one of three divisions that will participate in the Quiz Bowl. There are around 8 to 10 kids per team, and they will answer questions that they have learned or are currently learning in class, all to see who comes out on top when the competition comes to an end on October 25th. The event is not just about winning though, it teaches valuable life skills like teamwork and communication.
Shannon Bowers, Gifted Coordinator for the Allen County Educational Service Center said, “They’re going to have to touch on these skills as they become high schoolers, into college and then into the workforce. You always have co-workers and peers that you have to learn to get along with and work with, so this is just a stepping stone to that.”
The next match will take place on October 4th.