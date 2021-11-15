Upcoming Narcan distribution hopes to get it mainstreamed in First Aid kits

What was once thought of as only an addict's resource is now being suggested as a standard tool in your home first aid kit.
Narcan became part of society's vocabulary due to the opioid epidemic. Associated with drug addicts that couldn’t overcome their addiction and would overdose. Local social service agencies and health officials are working to make Narcan more readily available to have in homes in case someone would accidentally double up certain medication.
Rick Skilliter, Executive Director of PASS (Prevention Awareness Support Services) explains, “There are instances where people legitimately have medication at home and then there’s an accidental exposure or they maybe double up on a dose. They didn’t intend to and now have a reaction to it. So having naloxone or Narcan available could potentially reverse that and save somebody’s life.”
You can get a free Narcan kit at Allen County Public Health on November 18th and December 16th from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm.