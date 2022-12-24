**UPDATE** Media release from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
FRANKLINTOWNSHIP – The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle quadruple fatal crash that occurred today at 8:32 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Franklin Township, Shelby County. The crash resulted in four fatalities.
A 2011 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination, operated by Dayren Rocubert, 29, Hialeah, Fla., was traveling north on Interstate 75. A 2023 GMC Terrain, operated by Lauren M. Hahn, 32, Westland, Mich., and a 2020 Ford F-150, operated by Jeremy D. R. Boehne, 32, Farmington, Mich., were traveling south on Interstate 75.
The Freightliner went off the left side of the roadway into the median, traveling through the cable median barrier and ditch. The Freightliner continued into the southbound Interstate 75 lanes, striking the GMC and Ford.
Hahn, and her occupant Kimberly A. Siegrist, 63, Brighton, Mich., succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. Jeremy Boehne succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
Jeremy Boehne’s passenger, Karen M. Boehne, 33, Farmington, Mich., was transported by ground ambulance to Wilson Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. She was then transported by air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital, where she succumbed to fatal injuries.
Rocubert had minor injuries as a result of the crash.
All lanes of southbound Interstate 75 remain closed for just under seven hours during the crash investigation. All southbound lanes have since reopened.
The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Anna Police Department, Anna Fire Department & EMS, Sidney Fire Department & EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation, Shelby County Coroner’s Office, Mantor Towing and Wrecker’s Towing.
The crash currently remains under investigation.
The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 just south of Anna. The crash happened around 8:30 am. Saturday morning, and three people were killed. Some media reports say it involved a semi and two cars, and weather was a factor in the crash. No information has been released about the people killed, pending notification of next of kin. This comes one day after four people were killed on the Ohio Turnpike in a 46-car pileup around Sandusky. As of Saturday morning, crews were still removing commercial vehicles from the crash scene to reopen the turnpike.
