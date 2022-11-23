Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating a commercial fatal crash on I-75 in Allen County

4:14 PM Update: One person has died after a semi crashed into the Hanthorn Road overpass.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a semi was heading southbound on I-75 south near mile marker 122 when it veered off the left side of the road, missing the railing, but then collided into the middle of an overpass bridge. The driver of the semi, 50-year-old Thomas Sajna of Cincinnati, was taken to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Traffic was backed up on I-75 south to State Route 81. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.

