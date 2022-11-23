4:14 PM Update: One person has died after a semi crashed into the Hanthorn Road overpass.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a semi was heading southbound on I-75 south near mile marker 122 when it veered off the left side of the road, missing the railing, but then collided into the middle of an overpass bridge. The driver of the semi, 50-year-old Thomas Sajna of Cincinnati, was taken to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Traffic was backed up on I-75 south to State Route 81. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:Perry Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a single vehicle, fatal semi crash that occurred at approximately 12:26 P.M. on Wednesday November 23, 2022. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound at the Hanthorn Road overpass.
A 2013 Volvo Semi was driven by Thomas J. Sajna, age 50, of Cincinnati, Ohio. The Volvo was southbound on Interstate 75, went off the left side of the roadway and struck the overpass bridge support. Mr. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS. Mr. Sajna was later pronounced deceased at Lima Memorial Hospital.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Lima Police Department, Perry Township Fire and EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Miller Auto Towing.
Mr. Sajna was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.