*Update* Your News Now at Eleven: The search for a missing child continues Thursday night in Kenton with several agencies stepping in to help.
Four-year-old Quentin went missing from his grandmother's home earlier Thursday. After she looked for him and couldn't find him, the police were called. City officials say Quentin is nonverbal and has autism. He was last seen in the 600 block of South Wayne Street. A canine unit, the Kenton dive team, infrared technology, drones, and other sources have been used in the search. More than 2,000 volunteers were out looking for the child before dusk.
Quentin was last seen in a Mickey Mouse shirt. Officials on the scene say he likes to play hide and seek and has been known to hide in cars. They're asking people to check their properties for the child and let authorities know if he turns up.
They also say his mother drives a red SUV and he may hide in a similar vehicle. If he is not found Thursday night they plan to continue the search at dawn.
Your News Now at Six: A major search is underway around the riverfront in downtown Kenton for a missing child with autism.
The child whose name is Quentin is also non-verbal and hard of hearing. He went missing just before one o'clock Thursday afternoon, officials on the scene say he likes to play hide and seek and has been known to hide in cars. They're asking people to check their properties for the child and let authorities know if he turns up. Those who may want to help in the search, can go to the command post at Save A Lot (307 E Decatur St, Kenton, OH 43326) to offer their help.
We have a crew on the scene and will continue to follow the search.