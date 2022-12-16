Ohio News Generic

Press Release from USDA Rural Development Ohio: Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced today that USDA is investing $891,327 to partner with rural stakeholders to ensure access to safe, affordable housing in rural Ohio. The 7 projects in which USDA is investing will create economic opportunities and improve the lives of these Ohioans. 

The investments are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensure that people living in rural America have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve.

