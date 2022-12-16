Press Release from USDA Rural Development Ohio:Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced today that USDA is investing $891,327 to partner with rural stakeholders to ensure access to safe, affordable housing in rural Ohio. The 7 projects in which USDA is investing will create economic opportunities and improve the lives of these Ohioans.
The investments are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensure that people living in rural America have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve.
“Ensuring safe, affordable housing for children, families and seniors is essential for the future of rural Ohio,” said McCracken “These investments are foundational to a healthy society and vibrant rural communities. We know that when we invest in these projects, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities’ home.
The projects announced today received funding through the Housing Preservation Grants program. This program helps provide safe housing and stabilize communities across rural Ohio. For example:
Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity received a $100,000 Housing Preservation grant to rehabilitate homes of very-low-income households in Hardin, Marion, Morrow, and Wyandot counties.
Putnam County Habitat for Humanity received a $50,000 Housing Preservation grant to rehabilitate the homes of low and very-low-income households in Putnam County.
