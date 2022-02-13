Valentine's Cabin Fever Hike gets people outside and enjoying nature

It may have not been a stroll down lovers' lane, but it sure got people’s heart pumping before Valentine’s Day.
The Heritage Trails Park District held their Valentine's Cabin Fever Hike on Sunday afternoon in St. Marys. This was the second of their monthly winter hikes to help people get outside and check out the Miami Erie Canal towpath trail. While the colder weather may have kept some people indoors, the park district is happy to see others explore one of Auglaize County's best outdoor activities.
“The Cabin Fever Hike series is a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the parks in the off-weather months, the colder weather months,” says Terry McDonald of the Heritage Trails Park District. “It’s a great excuse to get out and enjoy nature and make right with your New Year’s resolutions and getting fit and that kind of thing. But what I like about it is that each of the hikes in the four-month series is a different section of the Miami Erie Canal towpath. So you get to enjoy different parts that you maybe haven’t experienced before.”
If you were not able to make it to Sunday’s hike, there are two more chances to take part in the Cabin Fever Hike Series. March 13th and April 10th there will hikes starting at the Noble Township building just north of St. Marys. Plus the Heritage Trails Park District will be holding their first ever self-guided Spring Wildflower Hike from April 25th through May 1st along the towpath trail, for more information about any of these events click here to go to their Facebook page
