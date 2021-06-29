Van Wert Council on Aging offering fun day bus trips throughout the year

The Van Wert County Council on Aging has started its day bus trips again for adults in the community after halting them last year. The trips are open to anyone 18 and older, and travel to various tourist locations in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and Indiana. Each excursion is rated a level 1 through 4 walking level, to give travelers a heads up on how active they will be.
The first trip last week to The Ark Encounter in Kentucky was a hit. Brenda DeLong is on the council's travel committee and says this is the perfect opportunity for those that want to travel but don't want the hassle of planning.
"A lot of people like to travel and they don't want to drive," says DeLong. "For the most part the bus will take you to the door and you just get off the bus. It's just a good way to meet people and see what's out there."
There will be five more day trips this year:
- Thursday, July 22: Port Clinton, $110, Walking Level 3
- Wednesday, September 15: Shipshewana, Indiana, $130, Walking Level 1
- Thursday, October 21: Circleville Pumpkin Festival, $95, Walking Level 4
- Friday, November 12: Frankenmuth, Michigan, $95, Walking Level 4
- Wednesday, December 8: Clifton Mills Christmas Lights Show, $110, Walking Level 4
Payment for each includes transportation, bus driver trip, and some lunches. Signing of a liability waiver and emergency contact information is required to join. Those interested can sign up by calling the Van Wert County Council on Aging office at 419-238-5011. For more information, visit coavw.org/bus-trips.