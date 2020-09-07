Van Wert County Fair wraps up 2020 season

The Van Wert County Fair has officially wrapped up its 2020 season.
Labor Day marked the last day of the 2020 fair. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only the Junior Fair was conducted this year.
4H members and their immediate families had the chance to show their work to judges one last time before the fair officially wrapped up.
"We had our market show and breeding gilt show first - swine department," commented Ericka Priest, Junior Fair board advisor. "And then at 2 o'clock, we are having our final show of this year's fair, our goat show. We didn't have large crowds or gatherings. The 10 p.m. curfew people were out of the barns at their campers ready to roll. I think they wanted to make it as easy as possible because they wanted to be here more than anybody."
A marketplace gathering and a goat show were the final events for the fair on Monday.